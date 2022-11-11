Amp (AMP) Price Hits $0.0039 on Top Exchanges

Amp (AMP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. One Amp token can now be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Amp has traded 25.3% lower against the dollar. Amp has a total market cap of $140.64 million and $3.79 million worth of Amp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002708 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000288 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000358 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.78 or 0.00597149 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000294 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,249.35 or 0.31104538 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000322 BTC.
About Amp
Amp’s genesis date was September 8th, 2020. Amp’s total supply is 99,213,408,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,271,610,691 tokens. The official message board for Amp is medium.com/amptoken. The official website for Amp is amptoken.org. Amp’s official Twitter account is @amptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Amp is https://reddit.com/r/amptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Amp Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Amp using one of the exchanges listed above.
