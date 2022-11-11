Analysts’ Downgrades for November 11th (AAON, AMH, ARCO, AY, BDX, BGNE, BTI, BUD, BWXT, CAPL)

Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, November 11th:

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Prudential (NYSE:PUK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Startek (NYSE:SRT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

