Analysts’ Downgrades for November 11th (AAON, AMH, ARCO, AY, BDX, BGNE, BTI, BUD, BWXT, CAPL)

Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, November 11th:
AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Copa (NYSE:CPA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Everi (NYSE:EVRI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Prudential (NYSE:PUK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Startek (NYSE:SRT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Teradata (NYSE:TDC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
