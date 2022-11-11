Analysts Issue Forecasts for Quanterix Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Quanterix in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 8th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the company will earn ($2.64) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.98). SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Quanterix’s current full-year earnings is ($1.98) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Quanterix’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.52) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.15) EPS.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.67). The company had revenue of $23.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.54 million. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 89.24% and a negative return on equity of 18.34%.

Quanterix Stock Performance

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Quanterix from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cowen cut shares of Quanterix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Quanterix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of Quanterix stock opened at $11.72 on Friday. Quanterix has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $57.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.06. The company has a market cap of $433.52 million, a P/E ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Quanterix news, CFO Michael A. Doyle bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.16 per share, for a total transaction of $152,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,918.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quanterix

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Quanterix by 184.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in Quanterix by 1.2% during the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 57,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Quanterix by 73.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Quanterix by 2.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Quanterix by 1.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

