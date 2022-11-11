Analysts Set Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Target Price at $98.75

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.86.

AEIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Advanced Energy Industries Price Performance

Shares of AEIS opened at $87.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.53. Advanced Energy Industries has a fifty-two week low of $67.55 and a fifty-two week high of $98.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.00.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 7.72%.

In other news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total transaction of $170,911.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,917.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Energy Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 8.7% during the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 3,831 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 3.7% in the first quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 28,908 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.