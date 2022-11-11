Analysts Set Expectations for Orion Engineered Carbons S.A.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:OEC)

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Orion Engineered Carbons in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn $1.85 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Orion Engineered Carbons’ current full-year earnings is $1.83 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Orion Engineered Carbons’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Orion Engineered Carbons in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Orion Engineered Carbons Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Orion Engineered Carbons stock opened at $18.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.69. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 52-week low of $12.87 and a 52-week high of $20.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 114,891 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 997,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,317,000 after acquiring an additional 252,768 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 149.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,158 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 226,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 57,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Corning F. Painter acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.77 per share, with a total value of $503,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 610,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,234,144.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Orion Engineered Carbons Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.16%.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

Featured Stories

