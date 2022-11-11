Analysts Set Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) Price Target at $18.00

Shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FUSN shares. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $44,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 167.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 34,350 shares in the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. lifted its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the third quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 117,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 39,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tekla Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 134.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 101,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 58,537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.21% of the company’s stock.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 8.1 %

Shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 17.89 and a current ratio of 17.89. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.98 and a 52-week high of $8.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of -0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.96.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.09. Fusion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,647.40% and a negative return on equity of 33.91%. The firm had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.55 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to various targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

