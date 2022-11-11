Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for November 11th (ALFA, AXGN, AYX, AZN, CLVR, CNA, EDV, EXPN, FIGS, GAU)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, November 11th:

Alfa Financial Software (LON:ALFA) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a GBX 215 ($2.48) price target on the stock.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX)

had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. Truist Financial Co. currently has a $80.00 price target on the stock.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a £125 ($143.93) target price on the stock.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They currently have a £120 ($138.17) target price on the stock.

Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a $0.80 price target on the stock.

Centrica (LON:CNA) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a GBX 144 ($1.66) target price on the stock.

Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 2,400 ($27.63) target price on the stock.

Experian (LON:EXPN) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 2,827 ($32.55) target price on the stock.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James. Raymond James currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $12.00.

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a C$2.10 target price on the stock.

Glencore (LON:GLEN) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 680 ($7.83) target price on the stock.

Haleon (LON:HLN) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a GBX 298 ($3.43) target price on the stock.

IntegraFin (LON:IHP) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 350 ($4.03) price target on the stock.

Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They currently have a GBX 2,300 ($26.48) price target on the stock.

QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a GBX 465 ($5.35) target price on the stock.

Microlise Group (LON:SAAS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 255 ($2.94) price target on the stock.

Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Synectics (LON:SNX) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. The firm currently has a C$123.00 price target on the stock.

TT Electronics (LON:TTG) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 270 ($3.11) target price on the stock.

