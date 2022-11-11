Analyzing Synaptogenix (NASDAQ:SNPX) & Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Synaptogenix (NASDAQ:SNPX – Get Rating) and Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Synaptogenix and Sage Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synaptogenix N/A -45.23% -43.73% Sage Therapeutics -7,895.27% -31.56% -29.83%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Synaptogenix and Sage Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synaptogenix 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sage Therapeutics 0 8 4 0 2.33

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Synaptogenix currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 106.79%. Sage Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $50.57, suggesting a potential upside of 45.15%. Given Synaptogenix’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Synaptogenix is more favorable than Sage Therapeutics.

9.1% of Synaptogenix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.5% of Sage Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Synaptogenix shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Sage Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Synaptogenix and Sage Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synaptogenix N/A N/A -$12.61 million ($2.10) -3.21 Sage Therapeutics $6.31 million 328.27 -$457.89 million ($8.63) -4.04

Synaptogenix has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sage Therapeutics. Sage Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Synaptogenix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Synaptogenix has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sage Therapeutics has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sage Therapeutics beats Synaptogenix on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Synaptogenix

Synaptogenix, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company with product candidates in pre-clinical and clinical development. It focuses on developing a product platform based upon a drug candidate called Bryostatin-1 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company is also evaluating therapeutic applications of bryostatin for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, such as fragile X syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and Niemann-pick type C disease. Synaptogenix, Inc. has licensing agreements with Stanford University; Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai; and The Board of Trustees of the Leland Stanford Junior University. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases. In addition, its product pipeline comprises SAGE-718, an oxysterol-based positive allosteric modulator of the NMDA receptor, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of depression, Huntington's disease, Alzheimer's disease, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, schizophrenia, and neuropathic pain. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Shionogi & Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of zuranolone in Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea; and a collaboration and license agreement with Biogen MA Inc. to jointly develop and commercialize SAGE-217 and SAGE-324 products. The company was formerly known as Sterogen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Sage Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2011. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

