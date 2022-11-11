Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03), Yahoo Finance reports. Angi had a negative return on equity of 8.89% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $498.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Angi Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ANGI opened at $2.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.12. Angi has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $11.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ANGI. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Angi from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark cut their price target on Angi from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Angi from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Angi from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Angi in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.17.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Angi

In related news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total value of $25,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 194,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,743.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANGI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Angi by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 4,137 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Angi by 8.6% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 57,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 4,574 shares in the last quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. boosted its stake in Angi by 30.7% during the first quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 20,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 4,886 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Angi by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 564,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after buying an additional 5,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Angi by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 161,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.98% of the company’s stock.

About Angi

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. Its Angi Ads business, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through the Angi nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as provides quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

