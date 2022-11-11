ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.34-$1.62 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $295.00 million-$315.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $302.88 million.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ANIP opened at $36.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.45. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $22.31 and a 52-week high of $51.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.35.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $73.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.00 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 25.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ANIP shares. TheStreet raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright started coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ANI Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.00.

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, SVP James G. Marken sold 5,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total transaction of $195,449.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 117,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,445,691.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,516 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,881 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,828 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,858 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,916 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. 56.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products for other companies.

