ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by Laurel Wealth Planning LLC

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lessened its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 480 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 60.7% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in ANSYS by 178.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in ANSYS in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in ANSYS by 327.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on ANSS. Rosenblatt Securities raised ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet cut shares of ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on ANSYS from $260.00 to $248.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on ANSYS from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on ANSYS from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

ANSYS Price Performance

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.59, for a total transaction of $101,845.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,206,953.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ANSS traded up $4.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $253.36. 6,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 742,868. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $227.50 and a 200 day moving average of $247.21. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $194.23 and a one year high of $413.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.66, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.25.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.15. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 23.13%. The firm had revenue of $472.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

