Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Shares Sold by Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. cut its position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,490,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 255,437 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $22,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 2,155.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the first quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 138.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 62.0% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. 52.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AM shares. TheStreet lowered Antero Midstream from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Antero Midstream in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

Antero Midstream Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE AM traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.18. 70,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,914,179. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.06. Antero Midstream Co. has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $11.56.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $231.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.91 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 35.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 25th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.33%.

About Antero Midstream

(Get Rating)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Further Reading

