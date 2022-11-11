Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Insider Pascal Deschatelets Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $557,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 963,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,786,856.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Pascal Deschatelets also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 10th, Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $690,000.00.

On Thursday, September 8th, Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total value of $767,760.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:APLS opened at $45.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 7.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.12. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.32 and a 1 year high of $70.00.

Institutional Trading of Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $16.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.16 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 194.70% and a negative net margin of 560.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.72) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APLS. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,704,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,410,000 after acquiring an additional 842,233 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,569,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,400,000 after buying an additional 652,071 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,496,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,131,000 after purchasing an additional 590,469 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 68.9% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,098,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,825,000 after purchasing an additional 448,121 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,679,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,501,000 after purchasing an additional 439,974 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.29.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

