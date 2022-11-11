Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $2.37 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:APLS)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 8th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.37 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.40. The consensus estimate for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($5.96) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ FY2026 earnings at $6.07 EPS.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.03). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 560.92% and a negative return on equity of 191.13%. The business had revenue of $16.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.72) earnings per share.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

APLS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.29.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $45.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.12. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 7.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $33.32 and a 12-month high of $70.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. S.A. Mason LLC raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In related news, SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $347,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,032,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Adam J. Townsend sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $862,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,960,583. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $347,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,032,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,750 shares of company stock worth $3,925,475. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals



Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

Further Reading

