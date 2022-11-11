Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) General Counsel Christopher Winters Sells 4,244 Shares of Stock

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 4,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $145,993.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 45,210 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,224. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Appian Stock Performance

Shares of APPN stock opened at $39.75 on Friday. Appian Co. has a 52-week low of $33.02 and a 52-week high of $95.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -20.18 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.29.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.20). Appian had a negative return on equity of 53.25% and a negative net margin of 31.83%. The business had revenue of $117.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Appian Co. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APPN. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Appian from $71.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Appian from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Appian from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Appian from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Appian from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.13.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Appian in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Appian during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Appian by 44.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Appian during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Appian during the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.78% of the company’s stock.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

