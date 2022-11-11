Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Acquired by Egerton Capital UK LLP

Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 145.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,907,042 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,906,043 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials comprises 3.0% of Egerton Capital UK LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Egerton Capital UK LLP’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $446,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMAT. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,177,420 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,295,384,000 after buying an additional 192,537 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Applied Materials by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,850,576 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,461,584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980,777 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 6.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,875,796 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,278,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,427 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.1% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,066,179 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $931,322,000 after purchasing an additional 76,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,150,461 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $559,569,000 after purchasing an additional 697,823 shares during the period. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of AMAT stock traded up $3.90 on Friday, reaching $108.69. 348,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,685,485. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.91 and a 200-day moving average of $97.64. The company has a market cap of $93.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.49. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $167.06.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $126.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.58.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

