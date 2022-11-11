Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stake Cut by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,222 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,297 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $12,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 113.1% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the second quarter worth $34,000. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. New Street Research raised Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $197.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.58.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $104.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $167.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.64.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.90%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

