Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) CEO Purchases $97,774.60 in Stock

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Rating) CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin bought 44,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $97,774.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 894,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,825.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Applied Optoelectronics Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAOI opened at $2.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.39. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.48 and a 12-month high of $6.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.32.

Get Applied Optoelectronics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAOI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley cut their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $3.20 to $2.80 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th.

Institutional Trading of Applied Optoelectronics

About Applied Optoelectronics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 201.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7,716 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the 3rd quarter valued at $195,000. Institutional investors own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.