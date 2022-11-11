AppLovin (NYSE:APP) PT Lowered to $57.00

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $63.00 to $57.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on APP. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on AppLovin from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. BTIG Research cut their price objective on AppLovin from $53.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $65.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $54.25.

NYSE APP traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,261,013. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of -72.34 and a beta of 1.85. AppLovin has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $116.09.

AppLovin ( NYSE:APP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $776.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.75 million. AppLovin had a negative net margin of 3.61% and a positive return on equity of 3.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AppLovin will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $598,275.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,644,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,318,185.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other AppLovin news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total value of $598,275.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,644,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,318,185.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 106,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $3,635,246.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,781,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,095,808.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in AppLovin by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 6,533 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in AppLovin by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 34,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 15,380 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in AppLovin by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 37,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 65,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.23% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

