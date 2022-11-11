Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Stake Lifted by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADM. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 160.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ADM shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Insider Activity at Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $28,014,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,551,185.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $28,014,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,551,185.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $25,949,227.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,651,190.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 584,631 shares of company stock worth $53,972,041. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADM opened at $94.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $51.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.89. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $61.80 and a fifty-two week high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $24.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 4.16%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.07%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

