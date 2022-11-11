Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.89

Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.89 and last traded at $9.89, with a volume of 2916 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Arco Platform from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Arco Platform from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Arco Platform from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Arco Platform from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st.

Arco Platform Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.36 million, a PE ratio of -47.10 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arco Platform

Arco Platform ( NASDAQ:ARCE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $84.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.68 million. Arco Platform had a negative net margin of 4.12% and a negative return on equity of 3.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Arco Platform Limited will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Arco Platform by 93.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 0.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 443,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Arco Platform in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 11.0% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 44,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arco Platform

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

Further Reading

