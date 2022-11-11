Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ARCO. Barclays started coverage on Arcos Dorados in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Arcos Dorados from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcos Dorados currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

ARCO traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $7.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,820,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,041. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.25. Arcos Dorados has a 12-month low of $4.83 and a 12-month high of $8.44.

Arcos Dorados ( NYSE:ARCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $883.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.53 million. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 52.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Arcos Dorados will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Arcos Dorados by 12.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,962,867 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $178,559,000 after buying an additional 2,435,111 shares during the period. Moerus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Arcos Dorados by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 6,031,654 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,193 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 41.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,932,557 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,252 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Arcos Dorados by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,239,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,205,000 after buying an additional 6,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 29.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,481,761 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,986,000 after purchasing an additional 338,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

