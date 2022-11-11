Arctic Star Exploration (CVE:ADD) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.05

Arctic Star Exploration Corp. (CVE:ADD – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 585507 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Arctic Star Exploration Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.08. The stock has a market cap of C$9.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Arctic Star Exploration Company Profile

Arctic Star Exploration Corp., a junior natural resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada and Finland. The company primarily explores for diamond and niobium/rare earth deposits. Its flagship project is the Diagras property that consists of 58 contiguous claims with an area of 48,346 hectares located in the north-eastern part of the prolific Lac de Gras kimberlite field.

