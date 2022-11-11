Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

ARCT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reiterated a buy rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.13.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Down 7.9 %

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock opened at $19.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.05. The company has a market cap of $516.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 2.51. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.70 and a 12-month high of $48.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARCT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.90) by $1.08. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 407.91% and a negative return on equity of 78.54%. The firm had revenue of $27.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.07) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -6.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 3,653.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the development of vaccines for infectious, and liver and respiratory rare diseases in the United States. The company's development programs comprise LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene, as well as vaccine programs include LUNAR-COV19 and LUNAR-FLU.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.