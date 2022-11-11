Ardagh Metal Packaging Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:AMBP)

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 7,269 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,515% compared to the typical daily volume of 450 call options.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMBP traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.70. 37,159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,247,475. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.88. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.46. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 52 week low of $3.91 and a 52 week high of $9.95.

Get Ardagh Metal Packaging alerts:

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a return on equity of 59.64% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ardagh Metal Packaging

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.56%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 1.1% in the first quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,154,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,558,000 after purchasing an additional 107,901 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,902,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,566,000 after acquiring an additional 121,463 shares during the period. Diameter Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP now owns 5,672,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,050 shares in the last quarter. Loews Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Loews Corp now owns 4,450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,145,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the period. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 6.8% in the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 4,151,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,092,000 after purchasing an additional 265,361 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMBP shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $6.50 to $6.30 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ardagh Metal Packaging presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.89.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.