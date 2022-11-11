Ardagh Metal Packaging Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:AMBP)

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 7,269 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,515% compared to the typical daily volume of 450 call options.
Ardagh Metal Packaging Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:AMBP traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.70. 37,159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,247,475. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.88. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.46. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 52 week low of $3.91 and a 52 week high of $9.95.
Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a return on equity of 59.64% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Ardagh Metal Packaging Dividend Announcement
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ardagh Metal Packaging
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 1.1% in the first quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,154,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,558,000 after purchasing an additional 107,901 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,902,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,566,000 after acquiring an additional 121,463 shares during the period. Diameter Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP now owns 5,672,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,050 shares in the last quarter. Loews Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Loews Corp now owns 4,450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,145,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the period. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 6.8% in the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 4,151,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,092,000 after purchasing an additional 265,361 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.84% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMBP shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $6.50 to $6.30 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ardagh Metal Packaging presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.89.
Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile
Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ardagh Metal Packaging (AMBP)
