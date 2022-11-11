Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA Trims Holdings in TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPS)

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA lowered its holdings in TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPS – Get Rating) by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,684 shares during the quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA’s holdings in TZP Strategies Acquisition were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TZPS. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,952,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in TZP Strategies Acquisition by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 897,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,794,000 after purchasing an additional 77,681 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in TZP Strategies Acquisition by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 718,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,040,000 after purchasing an additional 68,439 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its position in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 626,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,137,000 after purchasing an additional 151,463 shares during the period. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 543,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,329,000 after purchasing an additional 43,762 shares in the last quarter. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TZP Strategies Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TZPS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.00. 15,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,189. TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.88.

About TZP Strategies Acquisition

TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

