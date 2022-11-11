Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.18% from the company’s previous close.

ARHS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Arhaus from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Arhaus from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Arhaus from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Arhaus Trading Down 2.1 %

ARHS stock opened at $8.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Arhaus has a 52-week low of $4.23 and a 52-week high of $14.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Arhaus ( NASDAQ:ARHS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $306.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.38 million. Arhaus had a return on equity of 134.88% and a net margin of 7.59%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arhaus will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alton F. Doody III purchased 11,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $99,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARHS. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Arhaus by 100.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Arhaus during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arhaus by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arhaus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.46% of the company’s stock.

Arhaus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

Featured Stories

