Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.40-$4.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.29 billion-$4.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.30 billion. Arista Networks also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ANET. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Arista Networks to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $166.53.

Arista Networks Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of ANET stock traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $128.55. 2,874,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,096,327. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.22 and its 200-day moving average is $111.13. The company has a market cap of $39.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.27. Arista Networks has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $148.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.21. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 29.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total value of $119,464.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total value of $119,464.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $2,186,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $354,569.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,061 shares of company stock valued at $8,883,936. 19.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 181.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

