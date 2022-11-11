Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Director Jennifer Wong Sells 21,983 Shares

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ – Get Rating) Director Jennifer Wong sold 21,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.62, for a total value of C$1,156,853.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,032 shares in the company, valued at C$791,057.50.

Jennifer Wong also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Aritzia alerts:

On Thursday, November 10th, Jennifer Wong sold 40,000 shares of Aritzia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.36, for a total transaction of C$2,134,500.00.

Aritzia Stock Performance

TSE ATZ traded down C$0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$54.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,526. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$48.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$42.34. Aritzia Inc. has a 52 week low of C$31.67 and a 52 week high of C$60.64. The stock has a market cap of C$5.93 billion and a PE ratio of 35.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aritzia ( TSE:ATZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$525.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$452.88 million. Equities research analysts predict that Aritzia Inc. will post 2.1300002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ATZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$56.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. CIBC upped their price objective on Aritzia from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities increased their target price on Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Aritzia from C$64.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

About Aritzia

(Get Rating)

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers t-shirts and tops, bodysuits, shirts and blouses, sweaters, jumpsuits and rompers, shirt jackets, skirts, bodysuits, activeware, knitwear, sweatsuits, pants, denims, leggings, bike shorts, dresses, jackets, blazers, jackets and coats, and shoes, as well as accessories, including hats, socks, face masks, intimates, gloves and mittens, belts, scarves, scrunchies, bags, and iphone cases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.