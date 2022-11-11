Ark Price Hits $0.28 (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. Ark has a market cap of $40.41 million and $2.88 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001676 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ark has traded 28.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00010125 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00020590 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00006297 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00005465 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004775 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005171 BTC.

Ark Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 142,439,014 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ark is ark.io. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

