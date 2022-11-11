Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.18-$1.20 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Armada Hoffler Properties Stock Performance

NYSE AHH traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $11.98. 278,417 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,518. The company has a current ratio of 11.71, a quick ratio of 12.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 1-year low of $10.04 and a 1-year high of $15.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.91.

Armada Hoffler Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at Armada Hoffler Properties

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AHH shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

In related news, Director James C. Cherry bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.33 per share, with a total value of $156,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,960. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Armada Hoffler Properties

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 11.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 3.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 38,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.9% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 51,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 2.8% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 106,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

