Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Acquired by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,913 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 633 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the second quarter valued at about $43,429,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 372.1% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 432,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,282,000 after buying an additional 340,716 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter worth $21,824,000. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,060,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,078,000 after acquiring an additional 131,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the first quarter worth about $15,564,000. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrow Electronics Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of ARW opened at $108.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.50. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.38 and a 1 year high of $137.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.38.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.04 EPS. Analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 22.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARW. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Arrow Electronics from $158.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arrow Electronics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.00.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

