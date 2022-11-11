ASD (ASD) Price Tops $0.0672 on Exchanges

ASD (ASD) traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. One ASD token can now be bought for $0.0672 or 0.00000403 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ASD has a total market cap of $44.37 million and approximately $1.99 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ASD has traded 36.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16,672.19 or 1.00000049 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00008959 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00007377 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00048531 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00040590 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005913 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00022424 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00246389 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000127 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD is a token. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official Twitter account is @ascendex_global and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.07159792 USD and is up 11.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,758,933.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

