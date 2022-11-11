ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €690.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €690.00 ($690.00) target price on ASML (EPA:ASML – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €700.00 ($700.00) price objective on ASML in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €615.00 ($615.00) price objective on ASML in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €466.00 ($466.00) target price on ASML in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €650.00 ($650.00) target price on ASML in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €732.00 ($732.00) price objective on ASML in a research note on Monday, October 17th.

