Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 175 ($2.01) price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 430 ($4.95) price target on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.07) price target on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Monday, October 10th.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Price Performance

AML stock traded up GBX 8.52 ($0.10) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 158.52 ($1.83). 4,339,045 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,279,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.74, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of £1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.69. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 52-week low of GBX 85.66 ($0.99) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,700 ($19.57). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 162.88 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 431.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Company Profile

In related news, insider Nigel Boardman purchased 38,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 91 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of £34,944 ($40,234.89). In other Aston Martin Lagonda Global news, insider Michael de Picciotto bought 3,960 shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 141 ($1.62) per share, with a total value of £5,583.60 ($6,429.02). Also, insider Nigel Boardman bought 38,400 shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 91 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of £34,944 ($40,234.89). Insiders have purchased 138,103 shares of company stock valued at $16,403,607 in the last ninety days.

(Get Rating)

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; sale of vehicles; servicing of vehicles; and brand and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

Featured Articles

