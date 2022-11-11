Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 1,430 ($16.47) to GBX 112 ($1.29) in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARGGY traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.71. The company had a trading volume of 106,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,816. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.83. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $22.82.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Company Profile

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; sale of vehicles; servicing of vehicles; and brand and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

