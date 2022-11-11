ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) Downgraded by Benchmark to Hold

Benchmark cut shares of ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of ATI Physical Therapy from $1.40 to $1.20 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut ATI Physical Therapy from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $1.15 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Get ATI Physical Therapy alerts:

ATI Physical Therapy Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE ATIP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.68. 1,914 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650,330. The company has a market cap of $141.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.24. ATI Physical Therapy has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $4.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ATI Physical Therapy

ATI Physical Therapy ( NYSE:ATIP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). ATI Physical Therapy had a negative net margin of 61.82% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $163.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.04 million. On average, analysts predict that ATI Physical Therapy will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SFI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ATI Physical Therapy in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Vista Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ATI Physical Therapy during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

ATI Physical Therapy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc operates as an outpatient physical therapy provider that specializes in outpatient rehabilitation and adjacent healthcare services in the United States. It offers a range of services to its patients, including physical therapy to treat spine, shoulder, knee, and neck injuries or pain; work conditioning and work hardening; and hand therapy, aquatic therapy, functional capacity assessment, and wellness programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.