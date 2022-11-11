Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America cut Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.63.
Shares of AY traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,472. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $24.42 and a 1-year high of $41.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.52 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.
