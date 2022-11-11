Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Invests $326,000 in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Get Rating) (TSE:SEA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 26,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SA. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,488,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 100,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 158,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,750,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,378,000 after buying an additional 32,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. 28.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seabridge Gold alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on Seabridge Gold from $105.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Seabridge Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Seabridge Gold Stock Performance

SA traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,253. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $22.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 414.47 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.15. The company has a current ratio of 7.34, a quick ratio of 7.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA – Get Rating) (TSE:SEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.26. Research analysts expect that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Get Rating) (TSE:SEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Seabridge Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seabridge Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.