ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) Given New C$58.00 Price Target at Cormark

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Cormark from C$59.00 to C$58.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Cormark also issued estimates for ATS Automation Tooling Systems’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. National Bankshares upped their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$56.50.

ATA traded down C$0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$43.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,033. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a twelve month low of C$30.60 and a twelve month high of C$53.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$42.28 and its 200-day moving average price is C$39.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.54.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems ( TSE:ATA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$610.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$617.53 million. Analysts anticipate that ATS Automation Tooling Systems will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Angella Alexander sold 4,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.00, for a total value of C$181,600.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$176,232.02.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

