AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,826 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,424 shares during the period. AT&T makes up approximately 1.4% of Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth $27,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth $26,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth $34,000. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Shares of T stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $18.97. 432,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,250,872. The company has a market cap of $135.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. AT&T’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.11%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

