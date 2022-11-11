AT&T Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:T)

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 143,038 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 29% compared to the average daily volume of 110,787 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corsicana & Co. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 14.4% during the second quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 3,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.5% during the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 100,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 129,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 0.7% during the second quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 77,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,513,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,250,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62. AT&T has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $21.53. The firm has a market cap of $135.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.64.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that AT&T will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

