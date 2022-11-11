Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:AUP) Director Michael Robert Martin Acquires 30,000 Shares

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:AUP – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:AUPH) Director Michael Robert Martin bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$6.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$208,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$386,438.85.
The company has a current ratio of 11.93, a quick ratio of 11.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market cap of C$2.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$16.76. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of C$11.77 and a 52-week high of C$26.00.
