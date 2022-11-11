Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:AUP) Director Michael Robert Martin Acquires 30,000 Shares

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:AUP – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:AUPH) Director Michael Robert Martin bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$6.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$208,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$386,438.85.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 11.93, a quick ratio of 11.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market cap of C$2.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$16.76. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of C$11.77 and a 52-week high of C$26.00.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

