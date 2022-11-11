AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) PT Lowered to C$28.00 at National Bank Financial

AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$37.00 to C$28.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

AOCIF has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on AutoCanada from C$50.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$45.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. CIBC increased their price target on AutoCanada from C$46.00 to C$46.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on AutoCanada from C$37.50 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on AutoCanada from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.79.

Get AutoCanada alerts:

AutoCanada Stock Performance

Shares of AOCIF remained flat at $15.69 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 5,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.16. AutoCanada has a 1-year low of $15.69 and a 1-year high of $38.22.

About AutoCanada

AutoCanada, Inc engages in the operation of franchised automobile dealerships. It operates through the Canada and United States geographical segment. The firm offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle maintenance, and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.