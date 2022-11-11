Avista (NYSE:AVA) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.27-$2.47 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.44. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Avista also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.88-$2.08 EPS.

Avista Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Avista stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $38.69. 20,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,731. Avista has a one year low of $35.72 and a one year high of $46.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.08 and a 200 day moving average of $41.28.

Get Avista alerts:

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.32). Avista had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 7.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avista will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Avista Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.88%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVA. KeyCorp cut Avista from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Avista from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. Mizuho cut Avista from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Avista from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVA. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Avista by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,311,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,522,000 after buying an additional 704,947 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Avista by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 401,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,461,000 after buying an additional 208,099 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Avista by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,373,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $378,072,000 after buying an additional 142,693 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Avista by 298.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 96,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,363,000 after purchasing an additional 72,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avista by 201.7% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 86,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 57,947 shares in the last quarter. 83.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avista Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.