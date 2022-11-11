Axie Infinity (AXS) Hits Market Capitalization of $661.54 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for about $6.88 or 0.00040776 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $661.54 million and $86.01 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 39.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,865.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00009101 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00007337 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00048044 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005841 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00022211 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.80 or 0.00247826 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003688 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,193,972 tokens. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 96,193,931.87065284 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 7.06336977 USD and is up 1.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 263 active market(s) with $128,624,630.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

