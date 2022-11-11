Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 207,090 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 1,623,839 shares.The stock last traded at $7.35 and had previously closed at $7.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AZUL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Azul from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Azul from $9.90 to $11.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

Azul Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Azul

Azul ( NYSE:AZUL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $800.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.36 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Azul S.A. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZUL. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Azul by 930.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Azul by 140.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Azul by 231.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,264 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Azul by 18.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Azul in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 850 daily departures to 125 destinations through a network of 259 non-stop routes with a fleet of 179 aircraft. It is also involved in the loyalty programs, travel packages, investment fund, logistics solutions, and aircraft financing activities.

