B. Riley Weighs in on Global Net Lease, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:GNL)

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) – B. Riley reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Global Net Lease in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 8th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.55 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.60. The consensus estimate for Global Net Lease’s current full-year earnings is $1.60 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Global Net Lease’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GNL. TheStreet downgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Global Net Lease Trading Up 3.4 %

Institutional Trading of Global Net Lease

NYSE GNL opened at $12.93 on Friday. Global Net Lease has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $16.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.96 and a 200-day moving average of $13.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNL. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 200.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 317.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global Net Lease in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.37%. This is a boost from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

