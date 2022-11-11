Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share on Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance has increased its dividend by an average of 49.1% annually over the last three years. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a payout ratio of 88.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Bain Capital Specialty Finance to earn $1.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.1%.

Shares of BCSF stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.70. 5,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,212. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.99. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 52-week low of $11.51 and a 52-week high of $16.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BCSF shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet downgraded Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 37.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 9,528 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 12.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 129.6% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 31,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 17,832 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the second quarter worth approximately $380,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 6.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. 49.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

