Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $15.91 Million Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 547,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,506 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $15,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in CSX in the 1st quarter valued at about $771,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CSX by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,018,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,148,000 after acquiring an additional 76,499 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in CSX in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 14.4% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 183,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,870,000 after purchasing an additional 23,127 shares during the period. 73.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on CSX shares. Cowen cut their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of CSX to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded shares of CSX from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.31.

CSX Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSX opened at $31.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.95 and its 200-day moving average is $30.75. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $38.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $65.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 30.32%. CSX’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is 21.39%.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Stories

